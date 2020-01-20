PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers did not make the Super Bowl, but there are plenty of local connections that are participating in the game February 2nd.

The most notable being 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who was drafted by the Steelers in the 3rd round of the 2010 NFL out of SMU. Sanders is no stranger to the big game either, as he made two catches in Super Bowl XLV with Pittsburgh during his rookie season. The Steelers lost that game to the Green Bay Packers, but Sanders would get another crack at the game five years later in Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. Denver beat the Panthers in that matchup, so Sanders is looking for his second Super Bowl title in his 10 year career.

Sanders was traded to the 49ers at the deadline along with a 5th round pick from the Broncos for a third and fourth round pick.

Meanwhile, San Francisco has a pair of former Pitt Panters on the roster in cornerback K’Waun Williams and Jaryd Jones-Smith. Jones-Smith is a member of the Practice Squad. There are three former Penn State football players on the team as well– kicker Robbie Gould, defensive lineman Kevin Givens and defensive lineman Anthony Zettel (IR.)

On the other sideline, there are no former Steelers on the Chiefs roster, but plenty of former local college athletes, headlined by Pitt running back legend LeSean McCoy. McCoy, who was best known for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL, has never been to a Super Bowl this year. There are two Penn State alumni on the roster, including former Pittsburgh Central Catholic lineman Stefen Wisniewski and former PSU safety Jordan Lucas.

Canonsburg native Dorian O’Daniel will see time for the Chiefs, both as a defensive reserve linebacker and special teams player. O’Daniel attended class in the Canon-McMillan School District until he moved to Maryland in middle school. He attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School and later Clemson University, where he won a National Championship in 2016. O’Daniel was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by Kansas City. This season, he has 40 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Chiefs.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 2nd from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.