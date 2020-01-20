NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – A 17-year-old was shot in North Braddock and police are now searching for a suspect.

Allegheny County Police say North Braddock Police were called to Fourth Street and Hawkins Avenue for a shooting around 5 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, police say they found a 17-year-old who had been struck in the arm.

The preliminary investigation led police to believe the victim and a witness were walking onto Hawkins Avenue when a light skinned black male allegedly began shooting at them.

The victim was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

North Braddock police asked Allegheny County police to help in the investigation. Police say they’re still investigating and looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS or 1-833-255-8477.