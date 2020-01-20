SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania woman used her wedding to help dogs looking for their forever home.

Heather Pavlich and her bridesmaids walked down the aisle with adoptable dogs instead of bouquets.

She says she’s a big supporter of adoption and hopes this idea can spread beyond just her wedding.

“You know, I’ve seen a little bit on it on social media, but I’ve never had anybody locally take advantage of it. I think it’s an awesome idea,” Heather Huff, of Legacy Dog Rescue of Ohio.

“I just want everybody to know that fostering and adopting is the way to go and not shopping,” Pavlich said.

Pavlich also had donation baskets at each table, so she could raise money for her local animal shelter.