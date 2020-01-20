Comments
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are investigating a murder in Greene County.
They say 43-year-old Roger Grim from Mount Morris was found dead along Fox Hill Road in Perry Township. He was shot several times.
The Greene County Coroner’s Office says the 43-year-old was pronounced dead at 12:50 p.m. Sunday. His cause and manner of death are pending.
State police did not say what led to the shooting. No arrests have been announced.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Waynesburg at 724-627-6151.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.