



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby may not be the only Penguin that is returning to the lineup this month.

Injured defenseman Justin Schultz practiced with the Pens Monday afternoon in a full contact jersey at the Lemieux Complex in Cranberry.

“Photo proof 📸”

Schultz has not played since December 17th against the Calgary Flames, where he was injured early on in the contest.

Meanwhile, after getting injured in the 4-3 win over the Bruins Sunday, Dominik Simon was back to practice. The same couldn’t be said for Dominik Kahun, who also left the game early.

“Dominik Simon is practicing today after leaving yesterday’s game with an injury. No sign of Dom Kahun. #Pens”

Dominik Simon is practicing today after leaving yesterday’s game with an injury. No sign of Dom Kahun. #Pens — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) January 20, 2020

The Penguins are back in action for a final game before the NHL All-Star break and the team’s designated bye week following the event tomorrow night when the Pens take on the Flyers in Philly. Puck drop Tuesday is slated for 7:30 p.m.