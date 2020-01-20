



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s cold, but it’s supposed to be cold, so we should just let that slide.

Want some good news?

When it comes to average highs, we have now seen the coldest average high of the year come and go (35 degrees). The average high for today is 36 degrees!

Snow is wrapping up for today. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley expects we will see a few flakes around to start the day on Tuesday as well. Besides that, it appears that when it comes to precipitation, we should see a fairly quiet work week.

The big story will be these temperatures as the cold air stretches all the way down to Dallas, Texas.

In Beaver County, several locations are opening as warming shelters during the cold snap.

Those locations are:

The Cornerstone – 600 6th Street Beaver Falls from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Brighton Municipal Building – 610 Third Ave New Brighton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Uncommon Grounds Café – 380 Franklin Avenue Aliquippa from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Center for Hope – 740 Park Road Ambridge (Hours: Mon-Wed 11am – 3 pm; Thursdays 11am-6:30pm includes a hot meal) The coldest of the air this week begins to lift on Wednesday, with highs that day near 40 degrees. Highs will be in the 40s through Friday, with the chance then to hit the 50s.

Rain showers are expected Saturday and a big chunk of Sunday.

At this point, only elevated places like the Laurels will see any snow as the upper low passes to our south.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.