PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jordan Duckett was just 13 years old when he collapsed on a football field in Pittsburgh.
On Monday, the medical examiner said he died from severe asthma.
Authorities responded to reports of an unresponsive boy at Chartiers Playground at Chartiers Avenue and Middleton Way in August.
Duckett had been playing football and collapsed while running off the field.
He was a member of the Westside Mustang Youth Athletic Association Football team.
Duckett was pronounced dead by doctors at UPMC Children’s Hospital.
