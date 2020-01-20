



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County police are asking the public for help finding a 22-year-old last seen in December.

Allegheny County Police say the Verona Police Department asked them for help in the search for Christian Moore-Rouse. The 22-year-old was last seen Dec. 21 at the Dollar Tree on Rodi Road in Penn Hills.

According to police, Moore-Rouse usually frequents Verona, Penn Hills and Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. He usually uses public transportation.

He’s described by police as a black male with a light complexion who usually wears his hair in an afro-style. He’s about 5 feet and 9 inches tall, and weighs about 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket over a sweatshirt with dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS or 1-833-255-8477.