PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Officers and some local children spent the day at PPG Paints Arena.
On Monday, the Pittsburgh Burea of Police said on Facebook that officers from Northview Heights and a group of kids spent the day ice skating.
“Some very excited (and brave) kids celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy by forming new friendships, learning a new skill, and hanging out with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers from Northview Heights at the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins,” the post read.
The Penguins also gave everyone a tour of the rink, including Mario Lemieux’s suite and the Penguins’ locker room.
Everyone also had lunch in the media lounge before heading home with a gift bag from the team.
“A big thank you to everyone with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization for making this day happen, especially Delvina Morrow! We look forward to a strong Pens and Pittsburgh Police partnership for a long time to come,” the post read.
You must log in to post a comment.