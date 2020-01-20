  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Officers and some local children spent the day at PPG Paints Arena.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Burea of Police said on Facebook that officers from Northview Heights and a group of kids spent the day ice skating.

“Some very excited (and brave) kids celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy by forming new friendships, learning a new skill, and hanging out with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers from Northview Heights at the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins,” the post read.

The Penguins also gave everyone a tour of the rink, including Mario Lemieux’s suite and the Penguins’ locker room.

Everyone also had lunch in the media lounge before heading home with a gift bag from the team.

“A big thank you to everyone with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization for making this day happen, especially Delvina Morrow! We look forward to a strong Pens and Pittsburgh Police partnership for a long time to come,” the post read.

