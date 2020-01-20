PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While Jason Momoa is in town filming a new Netflix movie, Pittsburgh Public Safety says multiple roads will be closed.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says some road closures can be expected today during the filming of “Sweet Girl,” which stars Jason Momoa.
Two different sets of road closures were announced for Monday.
From 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.:
- Grant Street between Fifth and Third avenues
- Fourth Avenue from Cherry Way to Ross
- Forbes Avenue at Ross Street
From 7 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.:
- Ross Street between Fifth and Third avenues
- Forbes Avenue between Grant Street and Sixth Avenue
- Diamond Street at Sixth Avenue
- Fourth Avenue at Grant Street
Grant Street from Fifth to Third avenues will also see some intermittent closures between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety says.
Momoa, best known for starring as DC Comics’ “Aquaman,” is in Pittsburgh to shoot a new feature film for Netflix.
“Sweet Girl” is a thriller starring Momoa, who is a husband and father looking to seek justice for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter and company from corruption.
