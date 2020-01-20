



SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman has been rushed to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County.

Officers were called to the scene around 9 a.m. on Copper Road between State Route 422 and Princeton Road in Slippery Rock Township.

Authorities have not yet said what prompted the shooting. However, state police did call it an officer-involved shooting.

The victim was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

Police officers set up road blocks on Copper Road, which is covered in evidence markers.

Hours later, there is still a large police presence along the road, which is surrounded by farm fields.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave.

