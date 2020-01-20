  • KDKA TVOn Air

GREENSBURG (AP) – A defense attorney says he expects to appeal the murder conviction of a western Pennsylvania man who asserted that his now-deceased twin brother was the shooter.

Jurors in Westmoreland County deliberated for about two hours Friday before convicting 30-year-old Darrelle Tolbert-McGhee of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Michael Wilson.

McGhee had asserted that he was in Florida at the time of the April 2017 slaying in downtown Jeannette. He said the shooter was his twin brother, Dwayne, who was killed in a shooting 13 months later in Wilkinsburg.

Prosecutors said the shooter’s identity wasn’t in question.

