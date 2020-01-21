Comments
WORTHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A landline outage could have an impact on people trying to reach 911 in Armstrong County.
According to the county’s Public Safety Department, Windstream is reporting outages in the Worthington area.
They say anyone having an emergency in that area can still contact 911 through a cell phone or through a different carrier.
However, officials with Armstrong County 911 are asking for the fire station in that area to continue to be manned so residents can also go there in the event of an emergency.
There is no timeline yet for repairs.
