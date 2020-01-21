Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This fall, you can listen to all of Beethoven’s string quartets for free at local libraries.
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra announced “Beethoven In Your Neighborhood” on Tuesday.
Teaming up with the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Library Association, all 16 of Beethoven’s string quartets will be preformed in more than 20 libraries.
The performance is to celebrate the fact that 250 years ago, Beethoven was born.
A news release says the concerts are expected to take place between September and November at six county libraries and 17 Carnegie libraries.
Here are the full list of participating libraries:
- CLP – Allegheny
- CLP – Beechview
- CLP – Brookline
- CLP – Carrick
- CLP – East Liberty
- CLP – Hazelwood
- CLP – Hill District
- CLP – Homewood
- CLP – Knoxville
- CLP – Lawrenceville
- CLP – Main (Oakland)
- CLP – Mt. Washington
- CLP – Sheraden
- CLP – South Side
- CLP – Squirrel Hill
- CLP – West End
- CLP – Woods Run
- Andrew Carnegie Free
- Braddock Carnegie Library
- Carnegie Free Library of Swissvale
- Carnegie Library of Homestead
- Carnegie Library of McKeesport
- Oakmont Carnegie Library
