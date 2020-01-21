PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are searching for a car that smashed into the front of a convenience store in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Uni-Mart in the 1900 block of Brownsville Road.

A clerk told KDKA a black, four-door Mercedes crashed into the front of the store. The front window was shattered and the front doors were mangled.

The driver then put the vehicle in reverse and sped away from the scene.

Pittsburgh Police say the crash was caught on surveillance cameras, but only the front part of the vehicle was captured without getting an image of the license plate on the back.

No one was injured.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 at 412-488-8326.