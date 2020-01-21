



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cost to pull the Port Authority bus out of the massive sinkhole that opened in downtown Pittsburgh last October has been calculated at more than $88,000.

According to a City of Pittsburgh spokesman, legislation was introduced in today in City Council to pay the $88,150 bill from Allegheny Crane Rental.

They brought in two cranes and a work crew to pull the bus from the 20-foot deep sinkhole on 10th Street and Penn Avenue. The efforts took all day as the sinkhole opened during the morning rush hour on Oct. 28 and the bus was finally lifted from the hole that night.

That bill does not cover the additional cost of street and infrastructure repairs.

City Councilman Daniel Lavelle tells our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the total cost could reach hundreds of thousands of dollars.

What caused the sinkhole to open remains unknown.

The PG reports that Pittsburgh Allegheny County Thermal is finishing repairs to the infrastructure below where the hole opened.