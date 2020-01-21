Filed Under:Allegheny County, Chris Hoffman, Elizabeth, Fire, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


ELIZABETH (KDKA) — A large fire sent crews to a house in Elizabeth early Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported between 7 and 7:30 a.m. at Water Street and Park Alley, near the Elizabeth Bridge.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/KDKA)

The house is reportedly vacant.

Officials have not said yet what sparked the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

