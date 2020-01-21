Comments
ELIZABETH (KDKA) — A large fire sent crews to a house in Elizabeth early Tuesday morning.
The fire was first reported between 7 and 7:30 a.m. at Water Street and Park Alley, near the Elizabeth Bridge.
The house is reportedly vacant.
Crews are dealing with a house fire on Water Street in Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/5NGyjjAGzM
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 21, 2020
Officials have not said yet what sparked the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
