ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a reputed drug deal turned into a botched robbery that ended with a man fatally shot and charges filed against several people.

Three men and a woman had arranged to meet with the man Sunday under the guise of buying marijuana from him, authorities said, but they actually planned to rob him.

Shortly after the dealer got in the vehicle, authorities said one of the men took out a gun.

When the dealer was told to leave the car, he instead grabbed the gun and a struggle ensued. The dealer was shot a short time later and died at a hospital.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)