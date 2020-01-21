LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – The remainder of a local wrestling team’s scheduled matches and tournaments have been canceled while “hazing” allegations are under investigation.
KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports state police and Greater Latrobe School District say an investigation is underway into disturbing allegations of “hazing” by members of the Greater Latrobe Junior High’s wrestling team.
Investigators are questioning team members as well as the coaching staff. Troopers are also reviewing surveillance video. Full details tonight on KDKA TV
As a result, the team’s remaining matches and tournaments have been canceled.
