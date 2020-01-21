  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under:Greater Latrobe School District, Hazing Allegations, Latrobe, Local TV, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County


LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – The remainder of a local wrestling team’s scheduled matches and tournaments have been canceled while “hazing” allegations are under investigation.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports state police and Greater Latrobe School District say an investigation is underway into disturbing allegations of “hazing” by members of the Greater Latrobe Junior High’s wrestling team.

As a result, the team’s remaining matches and tournaments have been canceled.

Investigators are questioning the team members as well as the coaching staff, Ross Guidotti reports. Surveillance video is currently under investigation.

Stay with KDKA for Ross Guidotti’s full report at 5.

Comments