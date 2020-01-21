MORGAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges after firing a gun inside a home in Greene County.

State police say it happened Sunday evening at a home in Morgan Township.

Investigators say the suspect, 45-year-old Jami Wolfe, got into a fight with one of the victims and threw a candle in a glass jar. He later kicked open a bedroom door and began yelling again at the victim.

According to police, he was then confronted by the two other victims. He punched one of them and then got into a fight with them in the front yard of the home.

Police say Wolfe went back into the home, getting a gun and firing a total of five shots.

No one was hit, but the people inside were forced to duck for cover.

State police say they found bullets lodged in the ceiling and walls of the home, as well as an apparent bullet ricochet marking on the refrigerator.

Five shell casings were found in the bathroom.

In addition to attempted homicide and aggravated assault, Wolfe is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.