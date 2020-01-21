  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burglary, Greensburg, Greensburg Police, Local TV, Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Greensburg Police are trying to identify a vehicle connected to a home burglary they say took place in broad daylight.

On Facebook, the City of Greensburg Police Department asked for help identifying a vehicle they believe was involved in a burglary.

According to Greensburg Police, a home on Talbot Avenue was broken into around 10 a.m. Saturday.

A witness told police a white mid-1990s Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a white female between the ages of 40 and 50 was seen leaving the house. A white male between the age of 20 and 30 was reportedly seen at the house when the Jeep was there.

Police shared surveillance footage a local business captured of the Jeep as it headed toward East Pittsburgh Street.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call the City of Greensburg Police Department at 724-834-3800.

Comments