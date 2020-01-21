GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Greensburg Police are trying to identify a vehicle connected to a home burglary they say took place in broad daylight.
On Facebook, the City of Greensburg Police Department asked for help identifying a vehicle they believe was involved in a burglary.
According to Greensburg Police, a home on Talbot Avenue was broken into around 10 a.m. Saturday.
A witness told police a white mid-1990s Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a white female between the ages of 40 and 50 was seen leaving the house. A white male between the age of 20 and 30 was reportedly seen at the house when the Jeep was there.
Police shared surveillance footage a local business captured of the Jeep as it headed toward East Pittsburgh Street.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call the City of Greensburg Police Department at 724-834-3800.
You must log in to post a comment.