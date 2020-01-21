  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Burgettstown, Concert, Hall & Oates, Local TV, Pittsburgh, S&T Bank Music Park


BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Two big names in music are coming to Pittsburgh this summer on their just-announced summer tours.

Number one-selling pop rock duo Daryl Hall & John Oates — along with Squeeze and KT Tunstall — are coming to S&T Bank Music Park on Tuesday, July 28.

S&T Bank Music Park also announced on Tuesday that Alice Cooper is hitting the road with Tesla and Lita Ford, and will stop in Pittsburgh on June 26.

The venue also announced Nickelback is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

Tickets for Hall & Oates show are on presale now. They’ll go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets for Alice Cooper’s show go on presale Wednesday at 10 a.m. before going on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

