



HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A teenager is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman who was unconscious during a New Year’s party.

Hunter Jones Hoyle, 19, is in jail after witnesses and state police say he sexually assaulted a young woman inside a Hempfield Township trailer on New Year’s Eve.

State trooper Steve Limani says one of the girls at the party had consumed alcohol. The victim then walked into a bedroom and passed out.

Hunter Hoyle, meanwhile, was already allegedly causing problems for other females at the get-together.

“It appears that while he was at the party he had made several advances to multiple females,” said Limani.

Investigators say Hoyle entered the bedroom where the victim was unconscious and shut the door. After a while, the victim’s friends became concerned.

Trooper Limani says her friends went to the door, noticed it was locked and started to beat on the door.

When confronted, police say Hoyle told the others that it wasn’t what it looked like. However, the others at the party made Hoyle leave.

Once awake, the victim told friends she suspected something terrible had happened. She went to the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, when questioned about the alleged sexual assault, Hoyle told troopers he said he did have sex with the victim.

Hoyle is being held on $100,000 bond. He’s charged with rape of an unconscious victim and sexual assault.