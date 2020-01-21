Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials have apprehended an inmate who escaped the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center.

On Tuesday, the state police said Kaila Rae Rose Sloan was apprehended on Sunday. She is now in the Venango County Jail.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Troop B/Twitter)

The Pennsylvania State Police said Sloan left the center without prior permission on Jan. 13.

She was serving time for possession with the intent to deliver.

