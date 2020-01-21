Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials have apprehended an inmate who escaped the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center.
On Tuesday, the state police said Kaila Rae Rose Sloan was apprehended on Sunday. She is now in the Venango County Jail.
The Pennsylvania State Police said Sloan left the center without prior permission on Jan. 13.
She was serving time for possession with the intent to deliver.
Update: Sloan was apprehended by PSP-Franklin on January 19, 2020 and lodged in the Venango County Jail on her escape charges and DOC detainer. Thank you for the assistance. pic.twitter.com/ymXOUMSFxU
— Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 22, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.