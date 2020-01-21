Comments
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – It all started with a game of pinochle.
Six decades ago, four friends started meeting once a month, after work, to play cards.
They had all graduated from Lancaster’s J.P. McCaskey High School in the late 1950s or early ’60s and were secretaries in the same law office.
The table of four eventually turned into a table of eight.
Over the past 60 years, women have left the group and others have joined, but a core group of eight retirees still meets at a different restaurant one day a month.
