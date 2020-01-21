PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A legal battling is brewing between gun supporters and the government over Second Amendment rights.

Second Amendment supporters say the government is trying to take away their gun rights because of convictions that do not involve guns.

At the heart of the issue is a court ruling that barred a man from buying a gun because of a past DUI conviction.

The man claims he was buying a gun to protect his family.

But an appellate court ruled he couldn’t own a gun even though he wasn’t convicted of a felony.

The decision came after a lower court ruled in favor of the man.

“This has significant consequences,” attorney Phil DiLucente said.

DiLucente believes the gun advocates, including the NRA, will eventually take the case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I think once it’s heard before the Supreme Court, they will either give direction if they affirm the court or if they reverse. Law will be changed one way or another.”

Gun advocates believe its time to fight the law.

“Nobody wants guns in the wrong hands,” said Michael Carbonara of Pete’s Gun Shop. “But to prevent a firearm from having a firearm because they had a DUI is craziness.”

Supporters wonder what will happen next.

“What’s the next punishment?” Tyler Durden of Pete’s Gun Shop said. “Taking away freedom of speech? Is that what is next? Where does it end?”