



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials say all five Mount Pleasant High School Students hospitalized after a violent two-vehicle head-on crash in Westmoreland Co. are expected to survive.

The Pennsylvania State Police provided an update Tuesday on the students, who were all wearing seatbelts.

On Monday, two vehicles collided head-on at the 900 block of Claypike Road in Mount Pleasant Township around 5:30 p.m.

Four teenage boys and one teenage girl were inside those cars. One of the teenagers is in critical condition.

Four of the teenagers were flown to the hospital and one patient was transported by ground.

“There is a lacerated liver, compound fractures, several broken bones,” Pennsylvania State Trooper Stephen Limani said. “Even at one time, while they were working on extracting one of the operations of a vehicle, it actually caught of fire. It was a very traumatic scene, very violent collision.”

The Mount Pleasant School District is making resources available to students.