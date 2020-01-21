



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nickelback is once again hitting the road and they’re bringing their just-announced tour to S&T Bank Music Park.

Nickelback announced their tour on Tuesday. They say 15 years ago they released their Diamond-certified “All The Right Reasons” and now they’re playing the album cover to cover — along with other hits — on tour.

15 years ago we released All The Right Reasons. It’s about time we celebrate. All The Right Reasons Tour. Playing the album from cover to cover and more. Featuring our friends @STPBand, @TheTylerBryant and @Switchfoot. Tickets on sale 1/23. https://t.co/C8SFhg2jmC #ATRR15 pic.twitter.com/PuYJWaLZzN — Nickelback (@Nickelback) January 21, 2020

The band will be joined by the Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Switchfoot at S&T Bank Music Park in Burgettstown on June 30.

The “All the Right Reasons Tour 2020” kicks off in Raleigh this June.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @Nickelback is bringing their All The Right Reasons Tour with @STPBand + Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown to Burgettstown on June 30th. Playing the #1 album cover to cover and more! Tickets go on sale 1/23 at 10am local.

Get more info here: https://t.co/OEvALxII5a pic.twitter.com/EG51WWXTyJ — S&T Bank Music Park (@STBankMusicPark) January 21, 2020

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 23 and can be bought here.