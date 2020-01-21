  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nickelback is once again hitting the road and they’re bringing their just-announced tour to S&T Bank Music Park.

Nickelback announced their tour on Tuesday. They say 15 years ago they released their Diamond-certified “All The Right Reasons” and now they’re playing the album cover to cover — along with other hits — on tour.

The band will be joined by the Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Switchfoot at S&T Bank Music Park in Burgettstown on June 30.

The “All the Right Reasons Tour 2020” kicks off in Raleigh this June.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 23 and can be bought here.

