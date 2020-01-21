



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the first time, the NHL Black Hockey History mobile museum is on the way to Pittsburgh.

The Penguins are set to host “Black Hockey History Day” at PPG Paints Arena January 31st.

“The Penguins will hold Black Hockey History Day on Friday, January 31, when the NHL’s black hockey history mobile museum comes to Pittsburgh for the first time. Representation matters”

The Penguins will hold Black Hockey History Day on Friday, January 31, when the NHL's black hockey history mobile museum comes to Pittsburgh for the first time. Representation matters: https://t.co/mtQPzi8OIb pic.twitter.com/CQGrRDU5DI — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 21, 2020

The main event during the celebration, which surrounds the Penguins matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers, is the NHL’s Black Hockey History mobile museum. That museum on wheels is a part of the NHL’s Black Hockey History Tour – celebrating black achievement in hockey by looking back at history makers and Stanley Cup champions and looking ahead to the next generation of stars.

The mobile museum will be making a mid-day stop at Miller African Centered Academy in the Hill District for private tours by the students. The museum will then move to Logan Avenue across from PPG Paints Arena and be open to the public free of charge from 4-7 p.m.

More info on the event can be found on the Penguins website.