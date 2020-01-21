Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit is mourning the loss of K-9 Sonic.
“It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of retired Pittsburgh Police K9 Sonic,” they announced on Facebook.
The police say K-9 Sonic began his service in January of 2012 and continued to work with the K-9 Unit until March of 2018.
K-9 Sonic then went to live with his handler, retired Pittsburgh Police Officer Tim Crane and his family, the post says. He passed away Monday at age 9.
The City of Pittsburgh says it uses K-9s for several different things, including finding illegal guns and tracking down people.
