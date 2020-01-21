



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even with the current cold spell, this month has been plenty warm with an average daily temperature of 37.5 degrees.

Currently, we are on pace to finish in the top 15 warmest Januarys on record.

But things have changed. Over the past four days, three of them have seen temperatures below average.

For the month, we’ve only seen three days below the daily average so far. Today should be four.

With the month so far, and forecasting out through the rest of the month, we are on track to have the warmest January since 2006 (38.1 degrees). It’s unlikely with the weather over the next week that we will catch 2006.

When it comes to the forecast, things are starting to come into better focus for the weekend.

What was looking yesterday like an all rain event, is now beginning to look like a wet snow event. It’s all due to what was a cutoff low now appearing to stay attached to cold air, setting up near Toronto. At this point, temperatures for most of the event appear to be staying just above the freezing mark, meaning accumulation will not be impressive.

Snow rates also are appearing to be relatively low as the system comes through, but we should still be prepared for what could all-of-a-sudden be a monster storm.

It would appear all the ingredients are there, the only question is will the timing allow us to see big snow totals or not.

