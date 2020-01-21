Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say they found a stolen vehicle fully engulfed by a fire in Beltzhoover.
On Tuesday, the police received a report of a vehicle on fire in the 900 block of Eldora Place around 8:30 p.m.
Officials found the vehicle on fire when they arrived.
An unknown person was seen running from the scene, police said.
They say the SUV was stolen from the city’s Zone 5, which includes neighborhoods east of downtown.
There were no reports of injuries or damage to nearby structures.
Officials are investigating.
