



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority says the person driving the bus that hit and killed a Pitt student over the weekend is temporarily suspended from driving.

The Port Authority released a statement on Tuesday about the accident that left a young woman dead.

They said the bus driver involved won’t be driving until the investigation is completed by both the Pittsburgh police and Port Authority.

Their full statement says:

Everyone at Port Authority is deeply saddened by the tragic event that claimed the life of Barbara Como on Saturday afternoon. Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to her family and friends. The operator involved in this incident will not be driving until the completion of the ongoing investigations by BOTH Pittsburgh police and Port Authority.

Barbara Como — who would have turned 21 next year — was walking near Fifth Avenue at DeSoto Street at the University of Pittsburgh’s campus on Saturday around noon when she was hit by the bus.

Como — a senior from Chester Springs, Pa. — was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in critical condition and later died.

Como was an undergraduate research assistant with the Learning Research and Development Center.

Ben Rottman was her lab director and told KDKA that Como was planning to graduate in the spring with degrees in psychology and anthropology.

She planned on finishing college a year early.

While the Port Authority doesn’t have traffic cameras in Oakland, there are cameras on its buses.

The camera on the bus is now part of the investigation.