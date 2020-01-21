Comments
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A student was allegedly sexually assaulted by four Penn State fraternity brothers, the university announced.
On Tuesday, PSU sent out a warning of reported sexual misconduct through the school’s Timely Warnings.
The report says a sexual assault was reported to the police via an on-line submission on Tuesday.
The warning says the alleged assault happened at an unknown time on Jan. 15 at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.
The victim, reported to be a student, disclosed to a third party being sexually assaulted by four unidentified fraternity brothers, the warning said.
