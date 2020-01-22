PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Council is reviewing a proposal that would create a civilian police review board.

The board would look into complaints of alleged misconduct by county law enforcement.

It is identical to a proposal that the council considered last August. It was voted down despite the support of local families, including the mother of Antwon Rose II.

Council member DeWitt Walton reintroduced the ordinance at Tuesday’s council meeting.

He said council has the obligation to provide justice to all in the county.

Those who oppose the ordinance say it’s too costly and that there’s no point to the board when municipalities already offer oversight.

But Walton says the board is needed.

“If we operate with integrity, we’ll engage in honest and forthright discussion and not half-truths and lies,” says Walton. “The people of Allegheny County deserve no less.”

The Public Safety Committee will now consider the measure and decide when council can vote.