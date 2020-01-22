PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a staff member at Brashear High School allegedly behaved “inappropriately in a video on a social media channel.”
Police tell KDKA that officers will first be “determining jurisdiction and therefore which agency will handle the investigation.”
Ebony Pugh with Pittsburgh Public Schools tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller the incident did not occur on school property.
A source tells KDKA the incident involved a guidance counselor, but no criminal charges have been filed.
The administration at Brashear High School received a report from a parent claiming their child witnessed a Brashear staff member behaving inappropriately on social media. A source told KDKA the video was reportedly lewd in nature.
A report was filed with ChildLine and the staff member was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Pugh added “the incident is being managed by the District’s Employee Relations Department and under investigation by City Police.”
