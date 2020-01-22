BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a black Volkswagen sedan they say was involved in a police chase and crash in Indiana County.

State police say a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on Jan. 21 around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday around the area of Pine Ridge Road in Burrell Township.

According to police, the trooper activated emergency lights and siren but then the suspect fled north on State Route 119.

Police say the vehicle then kept driving on Route 119 before it turned left onto Campbells Mill Road. It then failed to make a left turn and hit a guard rail, scraping off some of the car’s paint.

The suspect then kept going, police say, and managed to escape.

Police are now looking for the black sedan they say has “fresh passenger-side damage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop A at at 724-357-1960.