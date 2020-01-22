  • KDKA TVOn Air

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Dave Matthews Band is hitting the road and they’re stopping in Pittsburgh along the way.

The band announced their 2020 summer tour on Wednesday. They’ll play a show in Burgettstown at S&T Bank Music Park on July 3.

The tour across North America will kick off in Uncasville, Connecticut this June and come to a close in September with a show in Southaven, Mississippi.

According to the band’s website, all concertgoers can donate an optional $2 per ticket to go towards The Nature Conservancy’s Plant A Billion campaign which aims to plant a billion trees across the planet.

Tickets won’t go on sale until Feb. 21, so mark your calendars. You can get tickets here.

