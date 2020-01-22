



BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Dave Matthews Band is hitting the road and they’re stopping in Pittsburgh along the way.

The band announced their 2020 summer tour on Wednesday. They’ll play a show in Burgettstown at S&T Bank Music Park on July 3.

Dave Matthews Band is excited to announce dates for its 2020 North American summer tour! Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 21, at 10 AM local time. Visit https://t.co/7C1PMPyH2M for tour dates and information. #DMB2020 #SeeYouOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/PUFL45E45D — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) January 22, 2020

The tour across North America will kick off in Uncasville, Connecticut this June and come to a close in September with a show in Southaven, Mississippi.

According to the band’s website, all concertgoers can donate an optional $2 per ticket to go towards The Nature Conservancy’s Plant A Billion campaign which aims to plant a billion trees across the planet.

Tickets won’t go on sale until Feb. 21, so mark your calendars. You can get tickets here.