



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials say a 14-year-old driver admitted to being high on marijuana while leading police on a high-speed chase that ended after the car crashed into a creek.

The teen allegedly led police on a chase through Gilpin Township and Bethel Township in a Saab.

Gilpin Township Police Chief Chris Fabec told KDKA while parked near a Dollar General watching for speeders, he witnessed the vehicle tearing down Route 66.

He tried to stop the vehicle, but the teen driver had other ideas.

According to police, the car was loaded with teenagers, ages 14-16 years old.

The driver took off trying to lose the chief, hitting 70 miles per hour and dodging cars while passing in the opposite lane.

According to the chief, the car kept tearing along Route 66, but the chase ended when the driver tried to make a turn at Morac Road.

The vehicle crashed into a creek, and the teenagers started running.

The chief told them he would use his K-9 if they didn’t stop running.

The driver later told police she took her mother’s car without permission and had been joyriding.

She also admitted to being high at the time of the chase.

No one was injured.