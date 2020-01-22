PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Everyone’s heard of face on a milk carton.
Well, here’s a twist.
How about dog on a beer can!
A brewery in Florida has come up with this novel idea to help shelter pets find forever homes, and it’s become a huge hit.
Motorworks Brewing, of Bradenton, Florida, is teaming up with Shelter Manatee, also of Bradenton, for the month-long special.
The brewing company has released an exclusive four-pack, called the exclusive ADOPTABLE DOG Cruiser Kölsch, featuring photos of adoptable dogs put right on the cans.
The dogs featured on the cans are all up for adoption at the shelter.
They say proceeds from the sales will go to the shelter, which is raising funds to build a new facility.
