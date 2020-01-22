  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hitchhiker Brewing Co. is expanding by adding a third location in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District.

Hitchhiker Brewing announced on social media Wednesday that they’re add a new location to the 600 block of Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh.

They’re not only expanding locations, but they’re also expanding their offerings. The new spot will be both a taproom and a coffee bar specializing in nitro cold brew.

“We hope to be open by the end of this year and share this new experience with you!” the Instagram post read.

Hitchhiker Brewing says they’re an independent brewery that makes both progressive and traditional style beers. Currently, they’re located in Mt. Lebanon and Sharpsburg.

