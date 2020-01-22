



CBS and the Recording Academy have announced the lineup of artists, musicians, actors and comedians who will take the stage as presenters for The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards coming to CBS this Sunday, January 26th. This year’s presenters include current GRAMMY nominees Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah; GRAMMY winners Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder; past GRAMMY nominees Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha; and music industry moguls Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne (host of CBS’ The Talk). Additionally, previously announced performers Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker will play double duty and present, as well.

Related: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Performers

Hosted by Alicia Keys, The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26th at 8:00PM ET/5:00PM PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.