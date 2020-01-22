PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials seized $90,000 worth of counterfeit designer watches, shoes, clothing and jewelry shipped from Hong Kong.
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Customs and Border Protection said it seized two shipments of the counterfeit goods while inspecting two arriving parcels near Pittsburgh on Dec. 18, 2019.
Officials said the products retail price would be $90,798 if authentic.
The first parcel had a destined address in Pittsburgh. The second had an address in Blawnox, Pa.
“Officers detained both shipments due to the poor quality and packaging of the merchandise,” the release said.
Among the seized items were a Rolex watch, a Louis Vuitton bracelet, one pair each of Christian Louboutin shoes and boots, two pairs of Amiri jeans, an Off-White shirt, a Gucci jacket and a Louis Vuitton sweatshirt.
