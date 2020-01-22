Comments
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a worker fell into a chemical vat at an Ohio business and died.
The Montgomery County coroner identified the man Tuesday at Techmetals as 60-year-old Dana Swisher, of Union.
Dayton fire officials say the tank contained liquid chromic acid.
The business works with chemicals used for metal plating and coating for different industries.
The coroner’s office and Dayton police are investigating, along with federal work safety officials. A man answering the phone at the business on Tuesday said only that “all of the appropriate” people had been contacted.
