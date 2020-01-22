PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt Panthers now know their 2020 football schedule, after it was revealed by the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Pitt will be playing eight teams that played in bowl games last season.
Along with playing eight bowl teams, they will have seven of their 12 games at Heinz Field in the 2020 season.
Highlighting their home schedule is a showdown with Notre Dame on October 17, Notre Dame finished 2019 as the 11th ranked team, finishing with an 11-2 record and a 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.
Four of Pitt’s home games at Heinz Field will be ACC games including Virginia Tech on November 6, Duke on September 26, Georgia Tech on October 24, and Syracuse on November 28.
Their November 28 matchup with Syracuse will mark the 66th consecutive year the Panthers and Orange have played.
FULL SCHEDULE
Game time and television broadcast arrangements will be announced at a later date.
You must log in to post a comment.