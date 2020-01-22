



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday’s high temperature failed to hit 25 degrees! It was a cold one all day long, with the morning low falling to 13.

Overall, it was the fourth out of the last five days with temperatures below the daily average.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is forecasting a high for today of 33 degrees. He says we will see plenty of sunshine with hardly a cloud in the sky.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Thursday with rain moving into the area on Friday around noon. This will impact highs on Friday. Smiley says we can expected temperatures around 46 degrees.

We could potentially see a wintry mix in elevated places on Friday.

Rain totals on Friday into early Saturday morning should average between 0.75 inches to one inch of rain. While there will be a snow chance on Saturday and Sunday, at this point, it looks like little to no accumulation due to snow rate and temperatures remaining right at or just above the freezing mark.

A lot of the snow may also melt before hitting the ground, meaning just a soggy, dreary and cold weekend.

