PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — Former Pirates’ pitcher Francisco Liriano has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Phillies, according to The Athletic’s Robert Murray.
Sources: #Phillies in agreement with free-agent pitcher Francisco Liriano on a minor-league deal. $1.5 million with $1.25 million in incentives. @JonHeyman first said close.
— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 22, 2020
In 2019 with the Pirates, Liriano amassed a 5-3 record with a 3.47 ERA in 69 games. In those games, he struck out 63 and walked 35.
The Pirates signed Liriano as a free agent on February 4, 2019, after he spent two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016 and 2017 and then one season with the Detroit Tigers in 2018.
