PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews have been called to Route 65/Ohio River Boulevard where a school van has reportedly been involved in a crash.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on the inbound side of the busy road between Brighton Heights Boulevard and the McKees Rocks Bridge.

Drivers were seeing delays and restrictions in both directions.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

