PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews have been called to Route 65/Ohio River Boulevard where a school van has reportedly been involved in a crash.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on the inbound side of the busy road between Brighton Heights Boulevard and the McKees Rocks Bridge.
UPDATE on RT-65/Ohio River Blvd—reports that a school van is involved—you can see it here. This is inbound near Brighton Heights Blvd & the McKees Rocks Brg—both ways are affected right now. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/c7qx5oWOeG
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) January 22, 2020
Drivers were seeing delays and restrictions in both directions.
Officials have not yet said what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.
