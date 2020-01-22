



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pro Football Focus released their highest-graded defensive players in the NFL for 2019 and there is a lot of Pittsburgh in the top three.

Steelers’ defensive tackle Cameron Heyward finished second on the list with 91.5 grade, with linebacker T.J. Watt right behind him at three, receiving a 91.3 grade.

Aaron Donald: best defensive player in the NFL pic.twitter.com/lGv0nEYYHm — PFF (@PFF) January 21, 2020

Heyward finished the 2019 season 39 solo tackles, nine sacks, and one forced fumble. His nine sacks ranked tied for 13th most in the 2019 regular season.

Third-year player T.J. Watt finished third on Pro Football Focus’s list.

Watt had another big season for the Steelers’ defense, recording 32 solo tackles, 14.5 sacks, and added two interceptions in the 2019 season.

Watt’s 14.5 sacks put him tied for fourth in the entire NFL.

Topping the list was Los Angeles Rams and Penn Hills-native Aaron Donald.

Donald’s sixth NFL season was again nothing short of impressive, recording 48 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.