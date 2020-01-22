VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) – A part-time police officer is facing multiple charges after he allegedly exchanged pornographic images with a 16-year-old boy.

The Allegheny County police say the boy was first reported missing last week when he was seen leaving school in the middle of the day and getting into a black sedan. The sedan drove off, and police say it wasn’t clear if the boy had been lured or if he was trying to run away.

Whitehall Police launched an investigation and tracked the 16-year-old to an address in Verona. Allegheny County police say Whitehall police believed the child was with an off-duty Verona Borough police officer.

However, they weren’t able to make contact with anyone and asked Allegheny County Police for help with the investigation.

Investigators accuse part-time Verona police officer Anthony Ogline of picking up the teen from school. They also say Ogline allegedly gave the boy alcohol and marijuana and exchanged pornographic images with him.

Ogline is facing multiple charges, including possession of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

He’s in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.